King meets child on a tricycle after Sandringham church service

The King chatted to members of the public in the cold as he and the Queen attended a church service at Sandringham.

Charles peered down at a young child on a tricycle near St Mary Magdalene Church on his private Norfolk estate.

People of all ages gathered by a rope fence to watch the couple walk to and from the Sunday morning service, while the temperature hovered around 0C.

The King meets a young child on a tricycle near the church (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King was greeted by Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams, rector of the Sandringham group of parishes, and they shook hands.

Charles wore a long tweed coat over a suit and tie and Camilla wore a long white coat, brown hat and scarf.

Both wore gloves and the Queen carried a small bouquet of white flowers and a black bag.