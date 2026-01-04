Inmate charged with escaping prison on New Year’s Day as two remain at large

An inmate has been charged with escaping from prison on New Year’s Day, while two others remain at large – including a convicted murderer, police have said.

Aaron Thomas, 39, is back in custody after his arrest in Bristol on Saturday.

He will appear before magistrates in the city on Monday charged with escaping lawful custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Thomas and two others are believed to have left HMP Leyhill, South Gloucestershire, between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday.

Daniel Washbourne remains at large (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Detectives are still for searching Matthew Armstrong, 35, and Daniel Washbourne, 40.

Armstrong was convicted in 2009 of murdering someone during a robbery in Warwickshire, while Washbourne has previous convictions for offences of violence against a person and false imprisonment, police said.

The force has released footage of the two men walking through a building with their hands in their pockets.

Matthew Armstrong (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

In an appeal to the public for information, the force said on Saturday evening: “The pair are not originally from Avon and Somerset and have links to various parts of the country.”

Armstrong is described as a white male about five feet and nine inches tall, with ginger hair and scars on his forehead.

“He was last seen wearing a burgundy/orange coat, grey cap, grey tracksuit suit bottoms with blue on the side, and black boots,” police said, adding he has “known links to Warwickshire”.

Washbourne was described as a white male about five feet and six inches tall, with brown hair and clean shaven.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, (front) and Daniel Washbourne, 40, remain at large (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

He was last seen wearing a cream fleece, blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hat and black trainers and has known links to Herefordshire, police said.

HMP Leyhill reported the absconders on Thursday evening and officers attended the location at about 9.45pm to begin their investigation.

“Urgent actions have already been completed, including circulating the men as wanted via national police systems,” Avon and Somerset Constabulary said previously.

“Intelligence work to trace the men’s movements is ongoing.”

Members of the public who believe they have recognised either of the men have been urged not to approach them.

They have been asked to call 999 instead, quoting the reference number 5226000700.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Absconding is a serious criminal offence, and any prisoner who commits this crime could face longer behind bars.”