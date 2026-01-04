Family tribute to ‘selfless hero’ who died trying to help people in sea

A “selfless hero” who died after trying to help people stuck in the sea off the East Yorkshire coast has been named by police as 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe.

Two people died and a third is missing after the incident in the seaside town of Withernsea on Friday afternoon.

Mr Ratcliffe’s family paid tribute on Sunday, saying he was a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others”.

“So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone,” they added.

Police were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday (Alamy/PA)

“You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever.

“A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.

“Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”

Humberside Police said they were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.

Mr Ratcliffe was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.

The body of a 45-year-old woman was recovered from the sea and a third person remains missing.

“Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area as officers continue to search for the one remaining missing person,” the force added.

HM Coastguard said it was standing down its search on Saturday afternoon.