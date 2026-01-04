Do not muck about at election, Swinney warns independence supporters

Independence supporters should not “muck about” by considering voting for other parties on the list in May’s election, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister has targeted an SNP majority at this year’s Holyrood poll as the trigger for another vote on independence, citing the precedent he says was set following the 2011 vote.

The party looks set to go into May’s election urging voters to back the SNP in constituencies and on the regional list, despite seat projections suggesting Mr Swinney’s party may not be able to win a single regional MSP given its success in constituencies.

Under Holyrood’s proportional additional member system, parties are penalised on regional lists if they do well in the constituencies in that region to ensure a wide spread of parties in the Scottish Parliament, leading to some independence supporters to claim backing the SNP with both votes would be a “waste”.

Speaking to the Press Association, the First Minister said: “I want to make it clear to people that none of us can predict the outcome of the election before it happens.

“If people want Scotland to become an independent country, they can’t muck about in this election.

“They’ve got to make sure the SNP does really well, because that’s the only way Scotland is going to make progress, it’s the only way Scotland is going to get anywhere on the independence question, if the SNP does really well.”

The “precedent” set by the SNP winning a majority, the First Minister said, is what he will “rely on” if the situation is repeated in May.

“That comes about if the SNP wins a majority and if people want that to happen, if they want… a choice to be made about independence, then they’ve got to support the SNP to do so.”

Failing to win a majority would not only impact the push for independence, but would require the SNP to make deals to pass legislation, including Holyrood’s annual budget.

The First Minister, however, batted away questions about working with any sympathetic parties to bolster the SNP’s ability to govern.

The First Minister has said an SNP majority should be the trigger for another vote on Scottish independence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Analysis by Ballot Box Scotland puts the SNP on 63 seats if an Ipsos Mori poll released in December was recreated in May – all of which would come from constituencies.

While an improvement on the SNP’s current position, it would not meet the 65-seat threshold for a majority.

To push the party over the edge, the First Minister said they will have to focus on improvements Scotland needs and inspiring the people.

“People in Scotland are fed up with the lack of progress that’s been made on improving standards of living of people in our country as a consequence of the mistakes made by Westminster, principally around Brexit and austerity,” he said.

“These issues can be addressed by Scotland having the power of independence to take forward our country based on the needs of the people of Scotland.

“That message of delivering on the people’s priorities within our existing powers and a hopeful message about the future of Scotland is, for me, the heart of the SNP’s election campaign.”