Amber weather warning for snow issued as wintry weather continues

Amber weather warnings have been issued as wintry conditions are anticipated to worsen across the UK.

On Sunday morning, a new amber weather warning was issued for snow in parts of Scotland – covering Aberdeen, Aviemore in the Cairngorms, and Ullapool, Ross-shire.

It begins at 6pm on Sunday and expires at 10am on Monday, and forecasts “heavy snow” and travel disruption.

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for Wales, Greater Manchester and south-west England – while much of the east coast of England is covered by a yellow warning for ice.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Scotland north of Glasgow, and expires at midnight on Monday.

A farmer feeding his sheep near Handale in North Yorkshire in wintry conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)

The warnings cover much of the Highlands and Abereenshire areas, Orkney, Shetland, and Outer Hebridean Islands, from Sunday evening until 10am on Monday – with the potential for another 5-10cm of snow accumulating at low levels, with the potential for 20-30cm on high ground.

The Met Office warned that people living in the regions covered by the amber weather warning could expect travel disruption, and that rural communities could become cut off.

It also warned of flights potentially being cancelled, and that mobile phone coverage could be impacted.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy snow showers will become more frequent and may merge to give longer spells of snow at times.

“The areas and period covered by this warning are when the heaviest and most disruptive snow is thought most likely during the current cold spell, with existing yellow warnings covering a wider area and a longer period.”

Golfers on Lee Park course, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scottish Cabinet secretary for transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course for many Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.

“I’d also like to thank all the frontline staff such as gritter drivers, chainsaw gangs, police officers and many others who have been out working in dreadful conditions these past few days and over the next 48 hours.”