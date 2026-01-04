Amber warning for snow issued as wintry weather continues

Amber weather warnings have been issued as wintry conditions are anticipated to worsen across the UK.

On Sunday morning, a new amber weather warning was issued for snow in parts of Scotland – covering Aberdeen, Aviemore in the Cairngorms, and Ullapool, Ross-shire.

It begins at 6pm on Sunday and expires at 10am on Monday, and forecasts “heavy snow” and travel disruption.

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for Wales, Greater Manchester and south-west England – while much of the east coast of England is covered by a yellow warning for ice.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Scotland north of Glasgow, and expires at midnight on Monday.

The warnings cover much of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire areas, Orkney, Shetland, and Outer Hebridean Islands, from Sunday evening until 10am on Monday – with the potential for another 5-10cm of snow accumulating at low levels, with the potential for 20-30cm on high ground.

The Met Office warned that people living in the regions covered by the amber weather warning could expect travel disruption, and that rural communities could become cut off.

It also warned of flights potentially being cancelled, and that mobile phone coverage could be impacted.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy snow showers will become more frequent and may merge to give longer spells of snow at times.

“The areas and period covered by this warning are when the heaviest and most disruptive snow is thought most likely during the current cold spell, with existing yellow warnings covering a wider area and a longer period.”

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Scotland north of Glasgow (Beth Edmonston/PA)

Social media users reported 14cm-deep snow in parts of Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning.

Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports following heavy snowfall.

Shetland Isles Council announced schools would be closed on Monday, while schools in Aberdeen will open later in the day.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said: “Due to weather conditions and uncertainty around road conditions, the opening of all Aberdeen City Council schools and ELC provisions will be delayed until 11am on Monday. Breakfast clubs will not be open.

“Further updates for each school will be provided by head teachers tomorrow morning once they have assessed individual local circumstances.”

Swans on Tynemouth boating lake on the north-east coast of England (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Facebook post from the Shetland Isles Council read: “With the current wintry weather conditions, and the Met Office Amber Weather warning for more snow overnight, ALL SCHOOLS in Shetland will be CLOSED tomorrow – Mon 5th January.”

Police travel advice has been issued following a further amber weather warning for snow across north and northeast Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas.

“Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings.

“We continue to work with partners to help our communities impacted by the adverse weather.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.

“Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

Golfers on Lee Park course, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course for many Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.

“I’d also like to thank all the frontline staff such as gritter drivers, chainsaw gangs, police officers and many others who have been out working in dreadful conditions these past few days and over the next 48 hours.”