UK and France carry out joint strike on Syrian underground site used by Daesh

RAF Typhoons and French aircraft have carried out a joint strike on an underground facility in Syria which had been occupied by Daesh, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Guided bombs were used to target a number of access tunnels down to the site, which is located in the mountainous region near the ancient city of Palmyra in the centre of the country, on Saturday evening.

The facility had been most likely used to store weapons and explosives and the surrounding area is devoid of civilians, the ministry said.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK was determined to “stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies” to “stamp out any resurgence” of the terrorist movement, also known as the Islamic State.

He thanked members of the armed forces involved in the operation “to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life.”