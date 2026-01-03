Travel disruption and freezing temperatures as snow and ice warnings hit UK

Travellers have been urged to plan ahead as snow and ice warnings prompt travel disruption in parts of the UK.

ScotRail announced several train cancellations on Saturday in the north of Scotland, while a number of roads in the region have also been closed.

Shetland, parts of the far north and north east of Scotland will remain under an amber snow warning until noon.

Arctic air brought sub-zero temperatures to the UK for the start of 2026 (Ben Whitley/PA)

The Met Office warned that heavy snow showers could see some rural communities cut off, as well as a risk of power cuts in some areas.

Nearly all of Scotland above Edinburgh and Glasgow will continue to fall under a yellow snow and ice warning until 12pm on Monday, along with all of Northern Ireland.

Much of Wales will fall under a yellow ice warning over the weekend while both the south west and east coast of England could see heavy snow showers in the coming days.

The Met Office warned those in the region that travel disruption at the weekend was likely. There was also a risk of injury from falls on icy surfaces, the forecaster said.

Heavy snow led to road closures in the north of Scotland (Paul Campbell/PA)

Heavy snowfall has already covered parts of Scotland as up to 40cm is predicted in the country, as well as around 5cm in England and Wales.

Arctic air has plunged much of the UK into sub-zero temperatures, with nearly -6C being recorded at Loch Ness on Friday night.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the low single figures for much of the country on Saturday, and below freezing in parts of northern Scotland.

ScotRail announced several cancellations on Saturday morning including in Wick and Inverness. Avanti West Coast said overrunning engineering work between Carlisle and Lockerbie meant all lines to Glasgow Central and Edinburgh were blocked.

Parts of the UK will remain under snow and ice warnings until noon on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “Arctic air and brisk northerly winds are gripping the UK as we start the new year.

“Snow and ice warnings remain in force for many areas, with the risk of heavy snow showers, especially across northern Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere, though many inland areas will stay largely sunny and clear.

“Bitterly cold conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week, with daytime temperatures struggling to rise above freezing for some, and overnight lows dipping to minus double figures in places.

“We urge people to stay #WeatherAware, keep up to date with the forecasts and plan ahead as icy roads and slippery surfaces are likely.”