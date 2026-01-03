Search resumes for missing person after fatal incident off East Yorkshire coast

Searches for a third person were resuming on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast.

Humberside Police said they were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.

A 67-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene, the force said, while a second person’s body was recovered on Friday evening.

Searches will resume at first light on Saturday for one more person who entered the water on Friday afternoon, and HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue remain in the area.

A statement from HM Coastguard said searches were stood down at 12.30am on Saturday.

“Efforts will resume at first light, when coastguard rescue teams along with partner agencies will be sent to conduct additional searches of the area,” a coastguard statement said.

Police said circumstances surrounding both deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

“We continue to ask that people avoid the area to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely,” the force added.

A rescue helicopter, coastguard rescue teams from Withernsea, Hornsea and Hull, an RNLI inshore lifeboat from Withernsea and an all-weather lifeboat from Bridlington, and Hornsea Inshore Rescue were also among those who attended the scene, the coastguard said.

On Friday, local charity Hornsea Inshore Rescue said on Facebook that it had been called out to Withernsea, but had been “unable to launch the lifeboat due to horrendous conditions and three-metre waves”.

A later post from the team said it had “launched on service”.