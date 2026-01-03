Murderer among two inmates at large after absconding on New Year’s Day

A convicted murderer is one of two inmates who remain at large after absconding from a South Gloucestershire prison on New Year’s Day, police have said.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, was convicted in 2009 of a murder that occurred during a robbery in Warwickshire, police said.

He and Daniel Washbourne, 40, who has previous convictions for offences of violence against a person and false imprisonment, are believed to have left HMP Leyhill between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police appealed to the public for information after a third inmate suspected of absconding at the same time was arrested in Bristol earlier on Saturday.

“Two prisoners have absconded from HMP Leyhill and we want to hear from anyone who has information around their whereabouts,” the force said on Saturday evening.

“The pair are not originally from Avon and Somerset and have links to various parts of the country.”

Armstrong is described as a white male about five feet and nine inches tall, with ginger hair and scars on his forehead.

“He was last seen wearing a burgundy/orange coat, grey cap, grey tracksuit suit bottoms with blue on the side, and black boots,” police said, adding he has “known links to Warwickshire”.

Washbourne was described as a white male about five feet and six inches tall, with brown hair and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a cream fleece, blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hat and black trainers and has known links to Herefordshire, police said.

HMP Leyhill reported the absconders on Thursday evening and officers attended the location at about 9.45pm to begin their investigation.

The force released CCTV footage showing what the men were wearing on New Year’s Day.

“Urgent actions have already been completed, including circulating the men as wanted via national police systems,” Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.

“Intelligence work to trace the men’s movements is ongoing.

“Address checks have been made out-of-force too and proved negative so far.”

Members of the public who believe they have recognised either of the men have been urged not to approach them.

They have been asked to call 999 instead, quoting the reference number 5226000700.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Absconding is a serious criminal offence, and any prisoner who commits this crime could face longer behind bars.”