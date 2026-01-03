Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together

Heavy snowfall has brought out the ploughs and gritters but also provided ideal conditions for sledging and the sculpting of snowmen.

By contributor Press Association
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together
A woman pulls along two children on a sledge by snowmen at Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Heavy snowfall has caused traffic disruption although conditions were perfect for other less wheel-dependent forms of transport, notably sledges.

Gritters and snow ploughs were in evidence along the North Yorkshire coastline between Whitby and Scarborough as workers cleared paths for vehicles stranded in the white stuff.

Dog walkers and others took to the white-dusted beaches while it was the perfect moment for parents and children to speed down the slopes on sledges or indulge in the other seasonal pursuit of finishing off a freshly constructed snowperson by adding a carrot for a nose.

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
Mother Clem with daughter Mathilda (no surnames given) sledging in Whitby, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
People enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)
Winter weather
Winter weather snowfall at Cayton Bay, North Yorkshire (Richard Sellers/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
A dog enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)
Winter weather
People enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
The DFDS ferry arrives at Tynemouth on the North East coast of England amid snowy scenes (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
People braving the wintry conditions at Tynemouth Beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
Snow covers Tynemouth Priory (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
A gritter on the road in snow covered Sandsend near Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
The A171 between Whitby and Scarborough being cleared (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
People and dog walkers in the snow in Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
People cross train tracks covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
Whitby in Yorkshire covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
A damaged car covered with snow in Sandsend near Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026
Scarborough in North Yorkshire covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA)