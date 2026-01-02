Second body pulled from the sea after incident off East Yorkshire coast

A second body has been pulled from the sea by emergency services as searches continue for one more person off the East Yorkshire coast, police have said.

Humberside Police said it was called to attend Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.

A second body was recovered from the sea on Friday evening after an unconscious 67-year-old man was pulled from the water and died at the scene, the force said.

Searches are continuing for one more person who entered the water on Friday afternoon, and HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue remain in the area, according to police.

Police said circumstances surrounding both deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

“We continue to ask that people avoid the area to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely,” the force added.

A rescue helicopter, coastguard rescue teams from Withernsea, Hornsea and Hull, an RNLI inshore lifeboat from Withernsea and an all-weather lifeboat from Bridlington, and Hornsea Inshore Rescue were also among those who attended the scene, the coastguard said.

On Friday, local charity Hornsea Inshore Rescue team said on Facebook that it had been called out to Withernsea, but had been “unable to launch the lifeboat due to horrendous conditions and three-metre waves”.

A later post from the team said it had “launched on service”.