Scotland’s highest distillery proud of unbroken record of operating in snowfalls

The manager of Scotland’s highest distillery has expressed pride at his team’s unbroken record of keeping operations running amid the heaviest winter snowfalls.

Dalwhinnie Distillery sits at around 1,300ft above sea level in the Cairngorms National Park in the heart of the Highlands.

Manager John Hart, 60, said the six-strong operations team is well prepared for what the rest of the winter might bring, as he described the annual challenge of keeping whisky production going when the site is blanketed in snow.

Dalwhinnie Distillery manager John Hart (Dalwhinnie Distillery/PA).

“We obviously get probably more snowfall than most parts of Scotland in terms of being a village around about 1,300ft up, so it definitely presents operational challenges when we get the snowfall,” he said.

“The site has to run. We have to enable vehicles to get in with deliveries of raw materials and we’ve got collections of output being taken away.

“All my operators are really trained and skilled at using a snow plough. It’s amazing.

“Before I came here, I worked all my life in big towns and cities and whenever there’s snowfall in a built-up place everything grinds to a halt, and half of the workforce can’t get to work etc, but here I just have this amazing team of operators who, no matter what, they turn up and we get the site fit and safe to allow us to operate normally.

“It can be really challenging in the winter months, but I think everybody here just has a mindset that this comes with the territory and we just make sure that we’re as prepared and resilient as we can be.

“I’ve been here seven years now and, touch wood, I’ve not had to stop a single day of production because of snow or bad weather.”

Snow cleared from the distillery’s car park by a snow plough (Dalwhinnie Distillery/PA)

Mr Hart, who is originally from Kilmarnock, spent most of his working life in West Yorkshire prior taking on the job in the Highlands.

“I had a real desire to get a different life experience,” he said.

“Me and my wife Sally had been coming on holidays to Scotland and when the Dalwhinnie position came up, it just seemed to offer such a different life experience.

“I’d spent all my life living in towns and cities and that was the big attraction for me. Of course, it was also a bonus that it was the whisky industry and all the emotion that we as Scottish people feel towards our national drink.

“And so it was all of those components coming together that made it a real attractive option for me.

“We live on the site, so we live through the winter experience as well. It’s not that I travel back to Edinburgh or Glasgow at the weekend and miss out.

“So, for us, it’s been an amazing life experience. And, yeah, when that snowfall comes as a resident, then you have to also be prepared, make sure that the fridge is full. And, you know, if you can’t get out for a day or two, then make sure it’s something that you can be relaxed about and not worry.”

Staff at the distillery have to contend with regular snowfalls during the winter (Dalwhinnie Distillery/PA).

He added: “I think you have to very much come with a mindset that don’t moan about the weather, because that’s the trade-off for all the beauty and everything else that this place offers.”

The distillery’s water source is located at an even greater height, from a loch sitting at 2,000ft up in the Drumochter Hills that is topped up with snow melt through the winter months.

The near-freezing temperature of the water used in the distilling process at this time of year is credited with giving Dalwhinnie Winter’s Gold single malt a distinctive taste.

“That’s probably the key characteristic of the Winter’s Gold because it’s being exposed to the same extreme conditions that we experience through those winter months,” said Mr Hart.