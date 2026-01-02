Met Office confirms 2025 was UK’s warmest year on record

Last year was the UK’s warmest since records began, the Met Office has confirmed.

The mean average temperature for the country across 2025 was 10.09C, beating the previous record of 10.03C set just three years earlier in 2022.

All of the UK’s top 10 warmest years have now occurred in the past two decades, with four of the top five taking place in the current decade.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of climate attribution at the Met Office, said: “We’re increasingly seeing UK temperatures break new ground in our changing climate, as demonstrated by a new highest UK mean temperature record just three years after the last record.

“This very warm year is in line with expected consequences of human-induced climate change.

“Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, it is clear from our weather observations and climate models that human-induced global warming is impacting the UK’s climate.”

The Met Office’s data series for UK temperatures begins in 1884.

The last 12 months will go down in history as a double record-breaker, thanks to it also being the UK’s sunniest year on record.

The country clocked up an average of 1,648.5 hours of sunshine across the 12 months, 61.4 hours more than the previous record of 1,587.1 hours set in 2003.