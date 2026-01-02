Man, 67, dies after being pulled from sea at Withernsea

A man has died after being pulled from the sea by emergency services responding to reports of people in the water off the East Yorkshire coast, police have said.

Humberside Police said it was called to attend Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.

An unconscious 67-year-old man was recovered from the water, who later died at the scene, the force said.

In a statement, police said: “During the initial searches, emergency services recovered an unconscious man from the water.

“Despite the best efforts, we can confirm a 67-year-old man died a short time later at the scene.

“The circumstances around his death are not thought to be suspicious.

“Searches are still ongoing. Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area as the search continues.

“We would ask people to please avoid the area to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely.”

HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire & Rescue also attended the incident, police said.

The coastguard said in earlier statements it had been searching for two people after responding to reports of “a number of people in difficulty in the water” made on Friday afternoon.