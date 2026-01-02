In Pictures: Snow day fun as bitterly cold snap grips the UK

New year is off to a wintry start for some parts of the country, with many waking to find a blanket of snow on the ground.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are already in place for parts of the UK, ahead of amber snow warnings for northern Scotland which begin at midday on Friday.

Some areas of Scotland had up to 8cm of lying snow on Friday morning, the perfect amount for a day of sledging and snowball fights.

The snowy hills at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park in Warwickshire were the perfect track for Rowan, who enjoyed a morning sledging (Jacob King/PA)

Even the grown-ups were unable to resist a race or two, such as at Loch Morlich in Aviemore (Paul Campbell/PA)

It was the perfect opportunity to break out the skis at Cairngorm Ski Centre (Paul Campbell/PA)

Skaters grabbed the chance to show off their best moves on the ice (Paul Campbell/PA)

Playgrounds and tennis courts were turned white overnight in the village of Bishop’s Itchington in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay below freezing in places on Friday.

Despite the snow, many still continued to enjoy the last of their festive break (Jacob King/PA)

Dogs on snow-covered fields in Bishop’s Itchington (Jacob King/PA)

Even the dog was wrapped up warm for a brisk walk in Loch Morlich, Aviemore (Paul Campbell/PA)

Sheep at a snow-covered Burton Dassett Hills Country Park (Jacob King/PA)

Those heading further afield have been warned to travel with care as icy roads and slippery surfaces are likely.

Temperatures will likely stay below freezing, with more snow and ice expected (Jacob King/PA)

Waves crash against the sea wall in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Snow covers roads and cars in Aberdeen (Beth Edmonston/PA)