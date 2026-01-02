Fact check: Video shows vandalism in Pakistan

A widely shared online post implied that a video of vandalism shows events in Europe, possibly in London.

The poster wrote: “2026 European Culture be like let’s destroy lampposts and railings just because we can. Anyone know where this is? Suggestion was London.”

Evaluation

The video was filmed in Islamabad, Pakistan, not in London or anywhere else in Europe.

The facts

A reverse image search shows several other posts of the same video. That includes one poster who identified the video as showing events at “Park View City in Islamabad” according to an automatic translation of the post from its original Urdu.

Photographs on Google Maps of Park View City in Islamabad clearly show the same railings and tiles as those seen in the video, as well as a lake, fountain and buildings in the background which seem to match the video.

Local media has also reported on vandalism at Park View City and said it took place as the new year was being rung in.