Restoration team work to save remote ‘Shackleton Villa’ in South Georgia

A team of carpenters are working to restore the remote wooden villa where Sir Ernest Shackleton planned a heroic rescue of his crew, who were stranded after their ship sank in the Antarctic.

Shackleton, one of Britain’s most renowned explorers, lost his ship the Endurance after it was crushed by ice in 1915 during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

He took his crew on two lifeboats to remote Elephant Island, and from there took five of them on an 800-mile journey to South Georgia, across the Southern Ocean, to seek help at a whalers’ station at Stromness.

He left 22 colleagues behind.

All the crew survived, but an attempt to return to Elephant Island in a whalers’ ship was hindered by ice, and Shackleton was taken to the Falkland Islands, which had a telegram connection.

The historic buildings at the whaling station in Stromness were built in about 1906 by Norwegian carpenters, but had fallen into disrepair since the 1960s, until the South Georgia Heritage Trust raised more than £2 million for their restoration.

The restoration team working on Shackleton’s Villa in South Georgia (SGHT/PA)

A team of four Norwegian carpenters, with colleagues from Britain including a doctor, asbestos specialists and team leader Richard Hall, who previously worked in Antarctica, arrived in early November after a five-day boat journey.

Mr Hall, 44, first visited in 2022 to conduct a feasibility study, and he described South Georgia as his “favourite place in the world”.

He said the team of specialists had been working up to 12 hours a day, when weather permitted, to rebuild the Shackleton Villa, which was the home of the whaling station’s manager and where Shackleton planned his rescue mission.

The project is expected to conclude in February and the team will then spend about a week travelling by boat to the Falklands Islands, before flying back to RAF Brize Norton.

During the day, they are working on shore with battery-powered tools, but they spend each night on a support vessel described as a floating hotel.

Building supplies arrive for the restoration work (SGHT/PA)

Mr Hall said the villa was recently elevated on jacks so the crumbled brick foundations could be removed and replaced, and rotten timber from where snow had seeped in was removed.

Other buildings at the whaling station had high levels of asbestos, but levels were low in the villa itself.

Mr Hall said: “The South Georgia Heritage Trust opted to begin work now, as if we did not do something soon, the building would collapse.

“It became clear it was about to collapse, it probably had a year or two left.”

On the importance of the building, he said: “Stromness whaling station was the first human contact that Shackleton’s crew had met in about 18 months, when they reached it after the sinking of the Endurance.

“It is where Shackleton recuperated as he planned the rescue of his men on Elephant Island.

“It is one of the few places which has a tangible link to Shackleton and he mentions it in his book, South.

“After 18 months of terrible hardship, it was the first bed, hot meal and bath that he had.

“It is quite a basic wooden building, but to him it was like a palace.

“The South Georgia Heritage Trust plan to have it as a digital museum, where people can see how the whaling station manager lived.

“This will be a digital recreation for people who can’t visit it in person.”

He said a milestone moment was lifting the building off its foundations to allow the brickwork to be replaced to make it stable again, and the skills used by the carpenters matched the way the structure had been originally built.

Mr Hall, who previously worked for the Environment Agency and Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “The rest of the building is in much better condition and we are able to retain the structure and internal features.

“It has been quite pleasant to escape a UK winter, we are surrounded by ice caps, mountains, wildlife, it is a stunning location.”