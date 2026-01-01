Press Association’s most eye-catching photos of the royal family in 2025

With state visits to Britain by world leaders, several tours abroad, and the pomp and ceremony of annual celebrations at home, Press Association photographers have been close to hand to capture the royal family carrying out their duties throughout 2025.

Here, chief royal photographer Aaron Chown selects his favourite images from a year following the King and his family at home and abroad.

Despite stepping away from royal duties, photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to adorn front pages around the world. In February, they attended the welcome celebration in Whistler, Canada, for the Invictus Games – an event founded by Harry in 2014 as a multi-sport competition for injured service personnel (Aaron Chown/PA)

In March, the Prince of Wales was in Estonia to visit British troops. William, Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, arrived in a Challenger 2 battle tank to attend a field training session at Tapa Camp (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 80th anniversary of VE Day was commemorated across Britain in May, with the King taking the salute from a military procession outside Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Trooping the Colour in central London in June is an annual royal spectacle, one of the most amazing displays of pomp, pageantry and ceremony which celebrates the King’s official birthday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Chown’s favourite image from Trooping the Colour in 2025 saw him capture a delighted Kate and Charlotte in a carriage passing the crowds of onlookers.

He said: “With a huge number of photographers present, it is very hard to get a unique and standout image – however with the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte looking directly across with beaming smiles on their faces on this happy day, the picture comes across with great effect.”

The Duke of Sussex took time to entertain children as he attended the Well Child Awards in London in September (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Well Child Awards recognise the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, and Mr Chown said Harry was on fine form.

“Capturing this image was very much about showcasing the fun and uplifting energy Prince Harry brought to his meetings with each child,” the photographer said.

“He allowed them time to talk and injected some fun by ‘sword fighting’ with Gwen Foster, nine.”

The King and Queen hosted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a state banquet at Windsor Castle in September (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Chown said of the moment he captured the Trumps with the King and Queen: “When photographing any formal photograph with the royal family, the pressure is always on, checking and double-checking settings and lighting, however trusting my ability to nail it.”

Later in the year, it was the King’s turn to travel abroad. Charles and Camilla were in Rome in October to meet with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, during a state visit to the Holy See (Aaron Chown/PA)

While in Brazil in November for the annual ceremony for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales flung himself into a game of volleyball on Copacabana Beach (Aaron Chown/PA)

After capturing William show off his sporting prowess in Rio, Mr Chown said: “Photographing members of the royal family as they visit other countries is always filled with a variety of images. From formal handshakes, visiting historic landmarks and engaging charities and patronages, it can yield some fantastic images.

“None more so than the Prince of Wales as he gave it his all playing beach volleyball. You always hope to capture such an exciting moment, from the expression on his face to his rush for the ball.”

Later the same month, Mr Chown was happy to get close enough to a Goliath birdeating spider in the Peruvian Amazon to capture the Duchess of Edinburgh’s reaction during a guided walk (Aaron Chown/PA)