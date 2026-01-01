Shropshire Star
Press Association’s best showbiz pictures of 2025

Ian West has selected some of his favourite images from a year packed full of exciting events and electric performances.

By contributor Press Association
Published
Supporting image for story: Press Association’s best showbiz pictures of 2025
CHIEF SHOWBIZ PHOTOGRAPHER TOP TEN IMAGES FOR 2025. File photo dated 02/10/25: Claudia Winkleman at the launch of BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, at the Electric Cinema in London. The Press Association’s Chief Showbiz Photographer Ian West has selected his favourite ten images from his assignments in 2025. Issue date: Thursday January 1, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

It has been a spectacular year for entertainment, with the long-awaited return of Celebrity Traitors dominating water cooler conversation and the secret return of the Sex Pistols at a gig raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

As always, Press Association photographer Ian West has been behind the lens at some of the most exciting events and electric performances.

Here, Mr West has selected some of his favourite images captured throughout 2025.

A side-profile shot of Graham Norton in a dark suit, illuminated by a spotlight against a black background. He has a surprised or joyful expression with his mouth open and his hands raised as if mid-gesture.
The nation’s favourite talk show host, Graham Norton, welcomed stars of stage and screen to his sofa as he returned for a 33rd series in January (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman rests her chin on her hand as she sits in a classic cinema. The traitors is on the screen
Hot on the heels of the success of the third season of The Traitors, host Claudia Winkleman summoned a team of familiar faces to the Scottish Highlands for a celebrity edition in October (Ian West/PA)
Comedian Lee Mack stands in front of a white "National Television Awards" (NTA) branded backdrop. He is wearing a dark blue tuxedo with a black bow tie and is pulling a comical, exaggerated grimace. He is holding a silver NTA trophy in his right hand and pointing at it with his left index finger.
Comedian Lee Mack took home a National Television Award for his quiz show The 1% Club on September 10 (Ian West/PA)
A wide-angle shot of actor Eddie Marsan on a darkened theater stage. He is dressed casually in a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans, leaning against a wooden set piece. Behind him, the empty red seats of the theater's stalls and balcony are visible under the glow of overhead stage lights.
Eddie Marsan was announced as vice president of Mountview drama school in south London in November, saying ‘I wouldn’t have a career without Mountview, I owe this institution everything’ (Ian West/PA)

It has been a landmark year for the big screen, with some of the world’s most anticipated films finally arriving in cinemas.

Mr West was there to capture the famous faces behind the stories.

A close-up portrait of Cynthia Erivo against a purple and gold backdrop. She is wearing a white lace gown and has a septum piercing and emerald drop earrings. She is holding her hands up to her chest, showcasing long, elaborate pointed fingernails adorned with intricate art and multiple sparkling rings.
Cynthia Erivo attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, in February (Ian West/PA)
A medium shot of Tom Cruise at a film premiere. He is dressed in a black suit and open-collared shirt, smiling at the camera. He stands to the right of a massive, black-and-white close-up banner of his own face, which shows him with weathered skin and a small scar on his cheek.
Tom Cruise stands alongside a larger-than-life backdrop of himself on May 15 at the global premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Leicester Square Gardens, marking another massive year for the action icon (Ian West/PA)
Gerard Butler returned to the world of Vikings and dragons for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon. The actor looks at home on a hand-carved throne on June 3, celebrating the film’s release (Ian West/PA)

Nothing beats the excitement of live performance and 2025 has been an incredible year for music. Here are some of Mr West’s favourite images of electric performances from our favourite musicians.

A wide shot of a television studio set where Cat Burns is performing with a live band. The stage is silhouetted against a bright, warm light bar and a teal-colored backdrop. In the foreground, the silhouettes of professional television cameras and operators are visible, framing the performance.
Fresh from Traitors’ tower, Cat Burns performed There’s Just Something About Her from her top-10 album How To Be Human on the Graham Norton Show on December 4 (Ian West/PA)
A dynamic live concert shot of the Sex Pistols performing on a brightly lit stage. The lead singer is captured mid-air, performing a high tuck jump over the drum kit. To the left and right, the guitarists are playing in front of large Marshall amplifiers. The background features a large screen displaying punk-style graphic art with the words "NOWHERE" and "BOREDOM."
On March 24, The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter played an explosive set at London’s Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust (Ian West/PA)
A high-angle, wide-view interior of the Royal Albert Hall during a Teenage Cancer Trust event. Micky Flanagan, in a blue t-shirt, stands under a single bright spotlight on the vast circular stage. The dark arena is filled with a large audience, and glowing blue lights illuminate the tiered balconies and the iconic mushroom-shaped acoustic diffusers on the ceiling.
Micky Flanagan hosted A Night of Comedy at the Royal Albert Hall on March 25, raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust (Ian West/PA)