Press Association’s best showbiz pictures of 2025

It has been a spectacular year for entertainment, with the long-awaited return of Celebrity Traitors dominating water cooler conversation and the secret return of the Sex Pistols at a gig raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

As always, Press Association photographer Ian West has been behind the lens at some of the most exciting events and electric performances.

Here, Mr West has selected some of his favourite images captured throughout 2025.

The nation’s favourite talk show host, Graham Norton, welcomed stars of stage and screen to his sofa as he returned for a 33rd series in January (Ian West/PA)

Hot on the heels of the success of the third season of The Traitors, host Claudia Winkleman summoned a team of familiar faces to the Scottish Highlands for a celebrity edition in October (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Lee Mack took home a National Television Award for his quiz show The 1% Club on September 10 (Ian West/PA)

Eddie Marsan was announced as vice president of Mountview drama school in south London in November, saying ‘I wouldn’t have a career without Mountview, I owe this institution everything’ (Ian West/PA)

It has been a landmark year for the big screen, with some of the world’s most anticipated films finally arriving in cinemas.

Mr West was there to capture the famous faces behind the stories.

Cynthia Erivo attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, in February (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise stands alongside a larger-than-life backdrop of himself on May 15 at the global premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Leicester Square Gardens, marking another massive year for the action icon (Ian West/PA)

Gerard Butler returned to the world of Vikings and dragons for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon. The actor looks at home on a hand-carved throne on June 3, celebrating the film’s release (Ian West/PA)

Nothing beats the excitement of live performance and 2025 has been an incredible year for music. Here are some of Mr West’s favourite images of electric performances from our favourite musicians.

Fresh from Traitors’ tower, Cat Burns performed There’s Just Something About Her from her top-10 album How To Be Human on the Graham Norton Show on December 4 (Ian West/PA)

On March 24, The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter played an explosive set at London’s Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust (Ian West/PA)