Plan expected to increase target number of PSNI officers

A new plan is expected to increase the target number of police officers in Northern Ireland to more than 7,500.

It comes as Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer numbers dropped to 6,190 last summer, well below the target number of 7,500 set in the Patten Report in 1999.

Police Federation for Northern Ireland chairman Liam Kelly said that 7,500 had been based on a lower population, and also assumed the support of 2,500 part-time officers, whereas there are currently 142 part-time officers.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has created a recovery plan that aims to boost officer numbers to 7,000 by 2028.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, has laid out a plan to increase police officer numbers (Peter Morrison/PA)

Mr Kelly said the first year of this recovery plan was funded by an allocation from the December monitoring round, and blamed funding uncertainty for numbers falling.

“We actually had our lowest number of officers just before the summer, we had 6,190,” he told Press Association.

“We are now in December. Our numbers are now 6,245.

“The business case for the recovery plan was based on our starting figure being 6,350, so we’re behind where it needs to be.

“There will be a number of student officers coming into service here over the next three months, but the starting point on the recovery plan was by April 2026, we would have 6,500 officers. I can tell you now that is not going to happen.

“So the funding that we’ve been given in year one, which was £7 million is probably going to result in us being back to and around 6,350 so we’re 150 behind already, and that will have to be made up either in year two or year three of the recovery plan and that will come at an additional cost, because they’ve prevaricated and delayed actually issuing the funding.”

Rioting in Ballymena highlighted the short numbers (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said the rioting in Ballymena, Larne and Portadown over the summer highlighted the short numbers, with a mutual aid request having to be made.

“That’s the reality that our officers have found themselves in, less people to do more work, and that has had an impact, not only on our officers well being, but actually on the sickness levels we’ve seen in service as well, which then has a normal effect of having even less people to do more work,” he said.

“The key to all this is proper investment in the PSNI.”

Mr Kelly pointed out the 2024 Leapwise report indicated the PSNI requires from 8,000 to 8,500 police officers to effectively manage demands.

“Even with the recovery plan being paid for over the next few years, we’re still going to be significantly down on the resource that we need,” he said.

“I’ve had a conversation with the Chief Constable, and he wants to nail down once and for all this number of police officers that we actually need.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the PSNI, there will be a report being commissioned from the Department of Justice, the Policing Board and the PSNI, which is actually going to nail down this number of officers that we need and then the Chief Constable can produce a business plan around that.

“I can tell you now it’s going to be, obviously, more than 7,000 and I think most parties are in agreement that our numbers are not what they need to be.

“So let’s get this report done, let’s look at a proper number, the PSNI should be working towards, and then let’s get the funding in place to make it happen.”