Mayor of London says capital’s New Year celebrations ‘greatest in the world’

Sir Sadiq Khan has hailed London’s New Year celebrations as the “greatest in the world” after 100,000 people lined the banks of the River Thames to welcome 2026 with the capital’s largest fireworks display.

The spectacular display – set to a soundtrack which included the likes of Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay and featuring voice overs from stars such as Celia Imrie, Andrew Cotter and Alison Hammond – celebrated some of the highlights of 2025.

Among the feats acknowledged in the display were England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph, the Lionesses retaining the Euros and Europe’s Ryder Cup win, while there was also a nod to the film Wicked: For Good.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq said: “We spend a lot of time and effort curating our New Year’s Eve celebrations – the theme of tonight’s celebration is togetherness.

“I think diversity is a strength not a weakness – it makes us richer not poorer, stronger not weaker. I think you can be a proud Londoner but also someone whose country of origin is somewhere across the globe.

“I’m delighted that we have once again shown why London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are the greatest in the world.”

In a statement, Sir Sadiq added: “The eyes of the globe were looking on as we lit up our famous skyline with our best-ever display of fireworks and lighting, all to an incredible soundtrack.

“From celebrating our wonderful year of women’s sport and Europe beating the USA in the Ryder Cup, to celebrating our diversity and looking ahead to a fantastic 2026, we’ve sent the message that London will always be a city of hope and a place for everyone.”

There was a nod to Wicked: For Good during the display (Ben Whitley/PA)

As well as the thousands in attendance, millions around the world watched live as London welcomed in 2026 with fireworks, lighting, music and animation.

More than 12,000 fireworks and more than 400 lights illuminated the night sky around the London Eye, with hologauze animations complementing the largest annual firework display in Europe on the BBC’s coverage.

As well as celebrating national achievements of the last 12 months, the display also referenced last summer being the UK’s hottest on record and featured a nod to the social media ‘tea-time alarm’ meme that suggested there is a daily alarm reminding British people to enjoy a cup of tea.

Tracy Halliwell MBE, director of tourism at London & Partners, which runs Visit London, said: “It’s always fantastic to see Londoners and visitors from around the world come together and welcome the new year in London.

“One of the biggest celebrations in London’s annual events calendar, the New Year’s Eve fireworks are a brilliant global advert for the capital city.”