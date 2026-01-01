Man charged on suspicion of trespassing twice on Kensington Palace grounds

A man twice got into the grounds of Kensington Palace in the days before Christmas, police have said.

Derek Egan, 39, has been charged with allegedly trespassing on a protected site on December 21 and December 23, the Metropolitan Police said.

Egan, of Hillingdon, has also been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

“Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington,” a police spokesperson said.

The west London palace is sometimes home to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

It is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site designated under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (Socpa) 2005.

A new exclusion zone recently came into force around the Wales’s new family home in Windsor Great Park, Forest Lodge.

They also have a 10-bedroom mansion, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.