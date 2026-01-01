Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Cold water courage to start the new year as swimmers dive into 2026

Inflatables, selfies and creative costumes helped take the edge off as swimmers gathered on UK beaches for the chilly tradition.

Swimmers take part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swim on Bray seafront in County Wicklow (Brian Lawless/PA)

Brave swimmers across the UK marked the New Year with bracing dips in the sea.

Photographers from the Press Association were on hand to snap revellers embracing the cold at the RNLI New Year’s Day Dip in Southend-on-Sea, Essex; Castlerock Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland; and on Bray seafront in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Two women take part in the Southend RNLI New Year Day Dip in an inflatable duck in Southend-on-Sea, Essex
All hands on duck (Lucy North/PA)
A man dressed as a pirate takes part in the RNLI New Year Day Dip in Southend-on-Sea, Essex
Shiver me timbers! (Lucy North/PA)
People take part in a New Year’s Day Dip at Castlerock Beach in Coleraine
A chilly group shot to start the year (Liam McBurney/PA)

Swimmers dressed as bananas take part in the RNLI New Year Day Dip in Southend-on-Sea, Essex
They must be bananas… (Lucy North/PA)
A swimmer dressed as the Grinch takes part in the annual New Year's Day charity swim on Bray seafront in County Wicklow.
The Grinch warms up to the new year (Brian Lawless/PA)
A man dressed as Postman Pat takes part in the Southend RNLI New Year Day Dip in Southend-on-Sea, Essex
Special delivery at Southend-on-Sea as Postman Pat joins the fun (Lucy North/PA)
Members of the Bray Beach Bathers dressed as seagulls ahead of the annual New Year's Day charity swim on Bray seafront in County Wicklow
Brave or just gull-ible? The Bray Beach Bathers gather for the New Year’s Day charity swim (Brian Lawless/PA)
Swimmers take part in the New Year’s Day Dip at Benone Beach in Limavady
Brace yourselves! New Year’s Day swimmers run towards the sea at Benone Beach in Limavady, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Swimmers take part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swim on Bray seafront in County Wicklow
Cold sea, warm smiles as swimmers take the plunge (Brian Lawless/PA)
Swimmers take part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swim on Bray seafront in County Wicklow
One brave bird – a swimmer dons festive headgear (Brian Lawless/PA)
People take part in the Southend RNLI New Year's Day Dip in Southend-on-Sea, Essex
All feathers, no fear for this swimmer who brought a touch of showbiz to the festivities (Lucy North/PA)