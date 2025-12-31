Zoo’s penguin parade axed due to bird flu fears

A Scottish zoo has cancelled a popular tourist attraction due to an increased risk of avian influenza.

Bosses at Edinburgh Zoo have postponed the Wee Waddle, an event where penguins parade along a walkway next to their enclosure, amid fears bird flu is on the rise in the UK.

The event generally takes place several times a week and is described as a “firm favourite” with visitors.

Jo Elliot, curator for the Royal Zoological Society for Scotland (RZSS), said: “Due to an increased risk of avian influenza in the UK we have made the decision to postpone our Wee Waddle for the foreseeable future.

“We have strengthened our bio-security measures on-site, increasing the amount of disinfection points to keep all of our bird species safe from the virus.

“While we know the Wee Waddle is a firm favourite with our visitors, protecting all of our animals is always our top priority.”