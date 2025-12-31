Snowfall expected across much of UK with new warnings issued

Snowfall is expected across much of the UK in a chilly start to the new year, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across large parts of England and Wales between midnight and noon on January 2.

It could see some areas blanketed in snow up to 5cm deep, especially on higher ground in parts of North Wales and north-west England.

Separate yellow warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland between midnight and 10am on Friday, and in northern Scotland between 6am on New Year’s Day and the end of Friday.

The chilly conditions are expect to have an impact on transport, with people urged to prepare for longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office has also warned of injuries due to slips and falls on icy surfaces, which will develop quickly as sleet and snow clears.

The new snow and ice warning is in place for a large swathe of England and Wales, including Chester and Greater Manchester down to London and Kent.

It affects the East Midlands, east of England, London and south-east England, north-west England, south-west England, Wales and the West Midlands.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued more severe warnings for the start of the year.

It had previously issued amber cold health alerts in the North East and North West of England.

However, yellow alerts have been upgraded to amber across the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

These warnings will be in place from 8pm on December 31 until 10am on January 6.

The UKHSA said it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over.