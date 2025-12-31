Six treated for injuries after attack in hospital

Six people were treated for injuries including head lacerations after an alleged attack by a man with a metal bar who was denied a hospital appointment, police said.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said a man who was arrested at Newton Community Hospital in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, following the incident on Tuesday had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly after midday following a report a man had become “increasingly agitated” when his request for an appointment was refused.

He was reported to have damaged a counter before assaulting several people, believed to include staff.

A force spokesman said six people required treatment in hospital and at walk-in centres for injuries including head lacerations, injuries to their arms and hands and bruising.

All are in a stable condition, the force said.

A 20-year-old man, who lives in Newton-le-Willows and is originally from Afghanistan, was arrested on suspicion of six counts of wounding, affray and criminal damage.

He was taken to a police station in Merseyside and later detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, a force spokesman said.

Police said the metal bar used during the incident was recovered for forensic examination.

Councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron, for the Newton-le-Willows ward, said his father, who lives next door to the hospital, heard that someone was attacking staff and damaging the reception area.

He said: “I can only thank Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service for such a swift and efficient response, running into a scenario where danger is unknown.

“It’s a shock, but as always, we need to await the full facts without speculation.”

On Wednesday, the force said a scene remained in place at the community hospital and a mobile police station was on site.

Superintendent Sarah Rotherham said: “We understand that this incident would have caused concern for the local community and I hope the public feel reassured by the increased police presence.

“I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers or contact their local police station.”