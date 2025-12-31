Man in court charged with murder of grandfather who was punched outside pub

A man charged with the murder of a grandfather who was punched outside a village pub has appeared in court.

David Darke, 66, died in hospital on Saturday after suffering a serious head injury outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on December 21.

Nathan Gothard, 36, appeared via video link from HMP Leicester on Wednesday in front of Judge Adrienne Lucking KC at Leicester Crown Court accused of Mr Darke’s murder.

Nathan Gothard appeared via video link at Leicester Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)

Wearing a grey tracksuit, Gothard, of Church Street, Appleby Magna, spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear the judge during the nine-minute hearing.

The court heard Gothard would have to appear in court on January 26 to enter a plea and a provisional date for a trial was set for April 27.

Defence barrister Philip Cowburn said there would be no application made on behalf of the defendant for bail.

Judge Lucking said: “The defendant will be remanded into custody. A trial is to be listed, time estimate seven days.”

She said the jury would have a second week, and potentially a third, for its deliberations.

The judge told Gothard to stand up and let prison officers know he was free to leave the room at the end of the hearing.

In a statement released through Leicestershire Police after his death, Mr Darke’s family said: “Dave was a deeply loved father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to three boys.

“He was a much-loved brother and a dear friend. Dave will live on forever in our hearts, minds and souls.

“He was a strong, active, intelligent and kind person who was a friend to all.

“He was a devoted family man with a deep passion for life, the outdoors, nature and walking.

“His life was tragically cut short and he’s now reunited with his loving, caring parents. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”