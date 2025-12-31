Man charged with murder after car hit pedestrians

A man has been charged with murder after a car hit pedestrians in north-west London.

Shakaine Dwyer, 29, has been charged with killing Ruben Nunes, 34, from Peterborough, the Metropolitan Police said on New Year’s Eve.

Dwyer, of Willesden, was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving on December 7 and this was upgraded to murder on Monday, the force said.

Gregory Ejiofor, 31, of Milton Keynes, has also been charged in relation to the incident – with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, it added.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians at Chapel Close, Willesden, at 12.44pm on December 3.

Mr Nunes died at the scene and his family are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.