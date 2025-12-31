Boy, 15, killed by single stab wound to the chest, court told

A 15-year-old boy was killed by a single stab wound to the chest in north London, a court has heard.

Abdel Derdour, 22, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on New Year’s Eve charged with murdering Adam Henry, who was found injured in Westbourne Road, Islington, at around 1pm on December 9.

The teenager later died in hospital.

It is alleged Derdour and Tsidi Winion, also charged with murdering Adam, attacked him in the Westbourne Estate before running away from the scene, prosecutor George Crivelli told the court.

Adam Henry’s family said the teenager was ‘good natured and loyal’ (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Derdour, of Old Gloucester Street in Camden, north London, was seen carrying a knife as they left, he added.

Summarising the case, Judge Benedict Kelleher said: “Derdour is 22 years old and is charged with murder, alleged to have occurred on the 9th of December by stabbing – a single blow to the chest causing death.

“He has been identified with another man both going to the scene and leaving the scene of the incident, the incident itself not having been captured on CCTV.”

Derdour appeared by video link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs wearing a grey prison issue jumper and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He is further charged with possession of a knife in a public place on December 9 in Islington.

Winion, 20, of Handyside Street in Camden, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon on December 15 and faces trial on August 3 next year.

Derdour was remanded in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday and no bail application was made on Wednesday.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on January 28.

Adam was described as “good natured and loyal” by his family in a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police after his death.