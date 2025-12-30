Two men arrested after elderly man dies in collision

Two men have been arrested after a pedestrian in his 80s died after being hit by a car and carried on top of it for as much a mile.

Kent Police said the man was struck by a grey Mercedes estate and carried an unspecified distance.

They said the initial collision happened on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent, just after 12pm on Monday.

The man was found on Grange Lane in the Medway town, potentially almost a mile or more from where he was hit.

Police said the car was found nearby and the two occupants fled on foot.

Detectives investigating the crash released CCTV images which showed two hooded men dressed in dark clothing on a pavement on foot, with one appearing to be running while carrying a number plate.

South East Coast Ambulance paramedics treated the male pedestrian at the scene but he later died, the force said.

A 29-year-old man from the nearby town of Chatham and a 28-year-old man with no address have been arrested over the crash and are being questioned in custody.

One of the men from the CCTV images is still being sought.