Police end probe into Royal Navy sailor’s disappearance nearly 40 years ago

Police have ended their investigation into the disappearance of a Royal Navy sailor nearly 40 years ago.

Simon Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986 when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar.

His disappearance has previously been part of investigations by Hampshire police into killer Allan Grimson, a former petty officer, who was jailed for life for the murder of two young men and who was serving on board the aircraft carrier at the same time as the 18-year-old.

Specialist teams were again deployed to Gibraltar in 2019 after the force received new and credible intelligence.

However, it was announced on Tuesday that the case has been put on file until further information comes to light.

Simon Parkes was last seen in Gibraltar (Family Handout/Hampshire Constabulary) (PA)

Detective Superintendent Adam Edwards said: “Officers have worked tirelessly to investigate the disappearance of Simon Parkes and to find answers for his devastated family.

“This information has been thoroughly explored and following a complex investigation which has included advice from the CPS, we are now drawing our enquiries to a close.

“The full circumstances surrounding Simon’s disappearance still remain unknown, however police will continue to support the ongoing coronial process.”

The radio operator had gone to shore but did not return to the ship.

No one knew what had happened to him when it arrived back in Portsmouth days later, despite a manhunt.

The force is still urging anyone who was on HMS Illustrious and knew Mr Parkes to come forward if they have not yet done so, or if they have remembered new information since last speaking to police.

Margaret and David Parkes holding a photograph of their son Simon Parkes (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

“That plea also goes out to anyone who lived in Gibraltar at that time or was on holiday there on December 12 1986.

“I know it was a long time ago, but if there is anything you remember being strange or out of place please get in touch”, Mr Edwards said.

He added: “As with any cold case, no case is ever closed indefinitely – if we get new information that offers new and legitimate investigative opportunities, then we will take further action.

“Any small piece of information could really help our investigation.”

Following new information, in January 2024, officers returned to the Town Range car park, where they carried out previous investigations in August 2023.

Police have also previously carried out digs at a cemetery in the British Overseas Territory.

Grimson was jailed in 2001 at Winchester Crown Court for the murders of naval rating Nicholas Wright, 18, from Leicestershire, and barman Sion Jenkins from Newbury, Berkshire.

He has always denied being involved in the disappearance of Mr Parkes.