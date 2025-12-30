Police bid to trace two men after pedestrian killed in car crash

Police are attempting to trace two men in connection with a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Kent Police were called to the incident on the A289 Gads Hill, Gillingham, at around 12.10pm on Monday.

CCTV images released by detectives show two hooded men dressed in dark clothing on a pavement on foot.

One man appears to be running while carrying a number plate.

South East Coast Ambulance paramedics treated the male pedestrian at the scene but he later died, the force said.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit has asked people to submit any dashcam or CCTV footage showing a grey Mercedes estate car.

Detective Inspector Zoe Wilczek said: “While we appreciate the quality of these images isn’t crystal clear, we are still in the early stages of our investigation and thank everyone who has provided images and witness accounts so far.

“We urge anyone with relevant information regarding the incident or these men to get in touch with us.”

Those with information have been asked to call the force on 01622 798538, quoting reference 29-0481, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.