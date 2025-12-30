In Pictures: Contrasts abound in colourful year on the UK’s coast
Here are some of the most spectacular coastal pictures from the last 12 months.
The UK’s coastline saw huge waves during dramatic winter storms and beaches packed with people throughout a long, hot summer.
Here are some of the most dramatic sea and sand-related snaps taken by the Press Association news agency’s photographers during 2025:
Storm Eowyn battered the UK at the end of January.
The stormy winter gave way to a dry spring and by June, parts of the UK were experiencing a heatwave, bringing sun-seekers to beaches around the country.
Another heatwave followed in July 11 as temperatures soared above 30C.
But there was a sudden change in August as a summer storm – strong enough to be named as Floris – hit the UK and Ireland.
And the stormy weather returned in December, with Bram battering the UK coast with high winds and heavy rain.