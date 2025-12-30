In Pictures: Contrasts abound in colourful year on the UK’s coast

The UK’s coastline saw huge waves during dramatic winter storms and beaches packed with people throughout a long, hot summer.

Here are some of the most dramatic sea and sand-related snaps taken by the Press Association news agency’s photographers during 2025:

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Storm Eowyn battered the UK at the end of January.

A person walks their dog on a wind-swept beach at Tynemouth in north-east England (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The strong wind creates some unusual conditions on the beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A kitesurfer enjoys the windy conditions at Littlehampton beach in West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

The stormy winter gave way to a dry spring and by June, parts of the UK were experiencing a heatwave, bringing sun-seekers to beaches around the country.

Jubilee Beach in Southend was packed with people enjoying the sun (Lucy North/PA)

Another heatwave followed in July 11 as temperatures soared above 30C.

A woman dives into the water in Clevedon, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Portable shade was the answer for some people on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

When the tide came in, there was not much space to go round (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A gull stands sentry to one sunbather with his eyes shaded (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But there was a sudden change in August as a summer storm – strong enough to be named as Floris – hit the UK and Ireland.

A man takes shelter from the wet weather beneath an umbrella as he walks along the promenade in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A grey sky and choppy waters put most people off venturing out (Peter Byrne/PA)

And the stormy weather returned in December, with Bram battering the UK coast with high winds and heavy rain.

People on Bournemouth Pier as the wind blows in (PA)