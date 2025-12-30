Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Contrasts abound in colourful year on the UK’s coast

Here are some of the most spectacular coastal pictures from the last 12 months.

By contributor Press Association
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Contrasts abound in colourful year on the UK’s coast
A surfer at Tynemouth Longsands beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The UK’s coastline saw huge waves during dramatic winter storms and beaches packed with people throughout a long, hot summer.

Here are some of the most dramatic sea and sand-related snaps taken by the Press Association news agency’s photographers during 2025:

Waves crash over the harbour wall
Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Storm Eowyn battered the UK at the end of January.

Winter weather Jan 24th 2025
A person walks their dog on a wind-swept beach at Tynemouth in north-east England (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 24th 2025
The strong wind creates some unusual conditions on the beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather
A kitesurfer enjoys the windy conditions at Littlehampton beach in West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

The stormy winter gave way to a dry spring and by June, parts of the UK were experiencing a heatwave, bringing sun-seekers to beaches around the country.

Jubilee Beach in Southend packed with people enjoying the sun
Jubilee Beach in Southend was packed with people enjoying the sun (Lucy North/PA)

Another heatwave followed in July 11 as temperatures soared above 30C.

Summer weather
A woman dives into the water in Clevedon, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Two people lying on a beach with their heads covered
Portable shade was the answer for some people on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A crowded stretch of sand between a concrete wall and the sea
When the tide came in, there was not much space to go round (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A gull stands sentry to one sunbather with his eyes shaded
A gull stands sentry to one sunbather with his eyes shaded (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But there was a sudden change in August as a summer storm – strong enough to be named as Floris – hit the UK and Ireland.

A man takes shelter from the wet weather beneath an umbrella as he walks along the promenade in Blackpool, Lancashire
A man takes shelter from the wet weather beneath an umbrella as he walks along the promenade in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Grey skies and choppy waters at the promenade in Blackpool
A grey sky and choppy waters put most people off venturing out (Peter Byrne/PA)

And the stormy weather returned in December, with Bram battering the UK coast with high winds and heavy rain.

People look out to sea
People on Bournemouth Pier as the wind blows in (PA)
High waves at the seaside
The Met Office issued a ‘danger to life’ weather warning in south-west England (PA)