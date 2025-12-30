In Pictures: A year of royal resilience and resolution

After the health shocks that defined 2024, this year saw the Royal family return to business with renewed vigour.

With the King and Princess of Wales back in action, the monarchy navigated a packed calendar of milestones – from the celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day and major State Visits to a final decision on the future of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s position in the Royal family.

The year ended with a focus on the future as the Prince of Wales took his environmental campaigning to the Amazon and the family gathered for a traditional Christmas.

Press Association was on hand throughout 2025 to capture every moment of celebration and change.

Kate’s Poignant Return: The Princess of Wales arrives at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London for her first major engagement of the year, personally thanking the staff who supported her during her cancer treatment (Chris Jackson/PA)

Invictus on Ice: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bundle up in Whistler, Canada, for the first-ever winter sports edition of the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)

Royal Field Trip: The Princess of Wales continued her work on early years development by joining a gaggle of schoolchildren on a visit to the National Portrait Gallery (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rugby Rivals: The Prince of Wales, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and the Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, meet injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales versus England Six Nations match (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Siege of Royal Lodge: Reports surface that Prince Andrew was refusing to vacate his Windsor home at Royal Lodge despite pressure from the King (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Easter at Windsor: The Royal Family attends the traditional Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Beyond the Battlefield: The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh pay their respects at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial, honouring the civilian cost of conflict (Julian Simmonds/The Telegraph/PA)

A Solemn Union: The Queen and the Princess of Wales stand side-by-side as they attend the national service of remembrance for VE Day (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Eyes to the Skies: The Princess of Wales shares a laugh with her children, Princes George and Louis, as they watch the military flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during VE Day celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA)

Family reunion: Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, the Royal family gathered on the balcony to marvel in the flypast from the Red Arrows (Aaron Chown/PA)

Garden Party Good Humour: A high-spirited Charles shares a joke with guests at the Buckingham Palace garden party, flanked by the ceremonial Yeomen of the Guard in their distinctive scarlet and gold uniforms (Yui Mok/PA)

Trooping the Colour: The King inspects the troops at Horse Guards Parade for his official birthday celebrations (Henry Nicholls/PA)

An American Visit: The King and Queen host the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at a State Banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Racing Royal: The Princess Royal looks in high spirits as she enjoys the highlight of the horse racing calendar at Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)

The French Connection: A second state visit for Charles and Camilla, who welcomed President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to a glittering State Banquet hosted in their honour at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

A Highland Hello: Charles takes up summer residence at Balmoral, inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, and greeting their mascot, Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV (Jane Barlow/PA)

Princess Anne at 75: The Princess Royal marked a major milestone in August, celebrating her 75th birthday while continuing her work as one of the hardest-working members of the monarchy (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King’s Salute: Charles stands in tribute, saluting at the Cenotaph in Whitehall as he leads the nation in honouring the fallen on Remembrance Sunday(Yui Mok/PA)

A Prince’s Tribute: The Prince of Wales joined his father at the Cenotaph, placing a wreath of his own in honour of the fallen (James Manning/PA)

A Rio Welcome: The Prince of Wales followed in his mother’s footsteps and posed for a similar photo at the foot of Christ the Redeemer at the start of his visit to Brazil marking the Earthshot Prize and COP30 (Chris Jackson/PA)

In his prime: The Prince of Wales alongside representatives and leaders of Indigenous Peoples, who represent the different cultures and biomes of Brazil, during a visit to Museu Emilio Goeldi, Belem, which is the oldest museum in the Amazon (Aaron Chown/PA)

The pauper formally known as prince: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the King’s brother, was formally stripped of his ‘prince’ titles and asked to vacate Royal Lodge (Jordan Pettitt/PA)