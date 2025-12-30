House blaze in which girl died not being treated as suspicious – fire service

A house blaze that claimed the life of a child is currently not being treated as suspicious, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.

A teenage girl died at the property in the village of Hamstreet in Ashford on Sunday, and another child and an adult were taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, KFRS said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Emergency services at the scene in the village of Hamstreet, Kent (PA)

“At this stage, the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.”

The fire service previously said “an intense fire” had spread throughout the semi-detached property when firefighters arrived shortly after 12.10pm on Sunday.

Six fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to tackle the blaze at the height of the incident.

Ann Millington, chief executive of KFRS, said on Monday: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences remain with anyone affected by this tragic incident, and we’d like to extend our thanks to the local community for their support and understanding while operations continue.

“If you have been impacted by this tragedy, please look after your wellbeing and seek advice if you feel you need support.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing with assistance from Kent Police.