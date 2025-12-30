Former X Factor contestant Chico pleads not guilty to drink-driving

Former X Factor contestant Chico has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to drink-driving.

Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, appeared in the 2005 series of the TV talent show and later released a number one single, It’s Chico Time.

The 54-year-old is accused of drink-driving in Chase Way, Southgate, on December 13.

X Factor star Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, has denied a charge of drink-driving (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Slimani, of north London, is accused of driving a Vauxhall Astra with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Willesden Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

The legal limit of alcohol for driving in England is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres.

The defendant had consumed cough medicine before he gave the reading, which can impact the accuracy, Sarah King, defending, said.

Slimani pleaded not guilty and was given bail until his trial on April 9.