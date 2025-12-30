Eurostar passengers told not to travel amid Channel Tunnel disruption

Eurostar has told passengers not to travel because of disruption in the Channel Tunnel.

The operator said there is a problem with the overhead power supply and a failed Le Shuttle train.

Eurostar’s website shows four services between London and Paris have been cancelled on Tuesday, and a further three are delayed.

Le Shuttle said its services are temporarily suspended for both terminals, with a delay of around three-and-a-half hours on the Folkestone side.

Sharing an update on its website, Eurostar said: “We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.

“Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.

“We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

“Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the train status and timetables page.”