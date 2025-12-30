Eurostar cancels all services with no power in Channel Tunnel

Eurostar has cancelled all of its London to Europe services for the day because of a power failure which has caused the closure of the Channel Tunnel.

The passenger rail operator said there was a problem with the overhead power supply and a failed train in the tunnel.

The company said in a statement: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply and a subsequent failed LeShuttle train the Channel tunnel is currently closed.

The problem has caused long queues (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Unfortunately, this means we have no choice but to suspend all services today until further notice. Please do not come to the station. We’re very sorry for the impact the situation may have on your travel plans.”

The problem also affected fellow rail operator LeShuttle with its services between Folkestone and Calais suspended.

The tunnel accommodates Eurostar services as well as LeShuttle vehicle-carrying trains between the UK and France.

Vehicles queueing to board Le Shuttle at the Channel Tunnel (Dean Pallant/PA)

A Eurostar staff member at St Pancras station in central London told passengers that all trains were cancelled.

“Today, nothing at all,” she added.

Another member of staff was seen handing out water bottles to people waiting by a cordon.