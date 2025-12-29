Ulster University professor made OBE delighted that hard work recognised

Professor Tara Moore has said it is “lovely” to be recognised for her hard work after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The professor of personalised medicine at Ulster University was recognised for her services to research, innovation and education.

She said her research focuses on DNA and how it could be linked to certain health issues, such as eye conditions and infertility.

“I look at individuals and the reason why they may have some health problems,” she told the Press Association.

“That could vary from anything to a mistake in the coding of their DNA which gives them issues with their eyes and eye diseases, so we discover those mutations or those mistakes.

“We also look at damage to DNA and we do that in collaboration with a company in Belfast, Examen, and that focuses more on infertility and issues with failure to conceive or failure with IVF cycles.”

Prof Moore has researched the role of DNA in health and disease for more than 25 years, turning her discoveries into practical advice for clinical use.

Prof Moore said some of her seven children are studying genetics and aspiring to careers in medical science (Liam McBurney/PA)

She has developed advanced training programmes in cataract and refractive surgery, and has trained hundreds of surgeons with the potential to treat millions of patients.

She is also the chief executive and director of Examen, a Belfast-based diagnostics company focused on men’s health and fertility.

Under her leadership, Examen has focused on helping clinicians and patients better understand how lifestyle and environmental factors can affect male fertility, delivering tests to thousands of men across Ireland, the UK and Europe, to help them understand a complex area of healthcare.

Prof Moore has also been awarded the Freedom of the City of London for her work in research innovation.

She said she really enjoys making discoveries at work and collaborating with clinicians to address real life problems.

“Lifestyle changes can change that DNA damage and reverse that, and that’s very rewarding,” she said, adding that she hopes to be a role model for women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

She thanked her team at Ulster University and her family for their support; some of her seven children are studying genetics and aspiring to careers in medical science.

“My kids know I work hard and they see that, and hopefully that’s something they’ll carry into their job and carry into their futures as well – when hard work is recognised, it’s lovely.”