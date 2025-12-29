Two senior Stormont civil servants recognised in honours list

Two senior civil servants at Stormont departments have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Colum Boyle, permanent secretary at the Department for Communities, becomes a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) while Ronnie Armour, interim permanent secretary at the Department of Education, becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Both have been recognised for their public service.

Mr Boyle said he saw the honour as a recognition for the wider civil service in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I am extremely privileged to accept this honour, not just for myself and my family but on behalf of all the staff in the Department for Communities and the wider Northern Ireland Civil Service with whom I have worked throughout my career.

“This award is a wonderful recognition of the dedication and leadership shown by so many in serving the citizens of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Armour is a former director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

He said: “I’m truly honoured and humbled.

“My career in public service has always been about one simple thing: trying to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“My time as director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service was a hugely significant and rewarding part of my career.

“It was a demanding role, particularly during the Covid pandemic, but also a huge privilege to work alongside such committed and resilient staff, whose dedication in often difficult circumstances left a lasting impression on me.”

He added: “In recent years, my focus has been on education and its power to change lives and futures.

“The commitment across the education sector is remarkable, from teachers, school leaders, and support staff to those working behind the scenes to shape policy and services.

“I wouldn’t have achieved any of this without the unwavering support of my family and the colleagues I’ve been fortunate to work alongside over the years.

“Their encouragement, professionalism and shared commitment to public service have meant a great deal to me, and I’m sincerely thankful to them all.”