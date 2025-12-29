TV house hunter Phil Spencer says MBE for charity work ‘very overwhelming’

Location, Location, Location presenter Phil Spencer has said it feels “very overwhelming” to have been made an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Spencer, 56, who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for charitable services, is recognised for his work as a patron of homeless charity St Mungo’s.

He told the Press Association: “I’m hugely honoured and humbled. I mean, it’s a hell of a thing. It’s not something that I’d ever expected or even thought about. So it’s a huge honour.”

Phil Spencer has been a patron of homelessness charity St Mungo’s since 2010 (Jane Barlow/PA)

He continued: “It’s all very kind of sudden and a bit of a shock and a surprise. So it’s quite overwhelming, it’s not quite overwhelming, it’s very overwhelming.”

He added: “I’m completely blown away.”

The property expert has worked alongside St Mungo’s since 2010 and said his relationship with them began when he had a home search business in the 1990s finding homes for the “very wealthy” and decided to put a percentage of every fee “back into the bottom end of the market”.

Over the years he has volunteered on various projects, events and fundraising activities for the non-profit organisation which supports people who are homeless and campaigns for change.

He is also patron of the charities Ellenor children’s hospice, The Country Food Trust, and property industry charity Agents Giving.

Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo’s said: “We’d like to congratulate Phil Spencer for this most amazing achievement. He’s been a St Mungo’s patron since 2010 and within that time, he’s shown incredible passion and dedication.

“Throughout the years, Phil has continued to support and engage with St Mungo’s work through visits and volunteering at various projects and services, and by supporting numerous events and fundraising activities which have people affected by homelessness at their heart.

“Homelessness is unfortunately still such a stigmatised issue; recent research from St Mungo’s shows that many people are still unaware of the causes of homelessness and how they can help.

“Having such a recognisable figure as Phil Spencer supporting us in getting the message out there – that we can end homelessness for good – is integral to our work.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Phil over 2026 and beyond, so that we can achieve more great things for people affected by homelessness.”

Born in Kent in 1969, Spencer is best known for fronting the Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location alongside Kirstie Allsopp, which follows the duo as they find the perfect homes for house hunters.

Before becoming a household name, Spencer founded the property buying agency Garrington Property Finders in 1996, which specialised in looking after the interests of buyers.

Prior to leaving in 2008, he was approached by a production company for advice to help develop a programme idea centred around house hunting, but after a successful screen test was brought in as a presenter alongside Allsopp.

The two have fronted 44 seasons of Location, Location, Location, which marked its 25th anniversary earlier this year, along with its spin-off series, Relocation, Relocation.

Since Location, Location, Location first aired, they have helped almost 750 people with their property searches, and viewed nearly 1,800 homes.

The property duo are co-directors of production company Raise The Roof Productions, which they helped launch in 2010, and which specialises in unscripted television programmes.

Spencer is best known for fronting the Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location alongside Kirstie Allsopp (Yui Mok/PA)

Spencer has also fronted property shows including Love It Or List It, Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes, Phil Spencer: Secret Agent and hosted the Channel 4 quiz show The Common Denominator for one season in 2013.

He has also written a number of books, including How to Buy Your First Home and Adding Value To Your Home and co-wrote How To Buy A House with Allsopp.

In 2018, he founded the property advice platform Move iQ and has also taken on charity challenges including completing three Mount Everest expeditions, ascending the height of Everest, to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

In 2023 the presenter lost both his parents in an accident after the car his mother, Anne Spencer, was driving tipped over the edge of a bridge and into the Nailbourne River in Littlebourne, Kent.