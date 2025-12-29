Scotland’s top police officer ‘honoured and grateful’ at honour

Scotland’s top police officer is “honoured and grateful” to receive the King’s Police Medal (KPM).

Chief Constable Jo Farrell received the medal in the New Year’s Honours List for her distinguished career since joining the force in Cambridge in 1991.

She has since risen to become the head of Durham Constabulary before becoming the first woman to take over as Chief Constable of Police Scotland in 2023.

Along with the Chief Constable, Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan and retired Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn will also receive the KPM.

Constable Yocksan Bell will receive an MBE for services to young people and missing persons and former Scottish Police Authority chief executive Lynn Brown, who retired from the role last year, is in line for a CBE for her services to policing and public services.

Reacting to the news, Ms Farrell said: “I am personally, and on behalf of policing in Scotland, honoured and grateful to receive the King’s Police Medal.

“I also offer warm congratulation to Stevie, Andy, Yocksan and Lynn.

“These honours are recognition of the skill and hard work of officers and staff who deliver for communities and keep Scotland safe.”

Jo Farrell is the first woman to be chief constable of Police Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Dolan said the award was a “great honour”, adding: “Policing is a very challenging but hugely rewarding career and this recognition reflects not only on myself but the professionalism and dedication of the colleagues who I have the privilege of working with.

“I’m grateful for the guidance, inspiration and encouragement from colleagues, partners and family and share this honour with those who have supported me throughout my service.”

And Mr Freeburn added: “It was a lovely surprise, and I feel deeply humbled and honoured to have been nominated.

“I am privileged to have served alongside such incredible people, not only within Police Scotland but across our partner agencies.

“I wish to pay tribute to their hard work and tireless efforts to keep the people of Scotland safe.”