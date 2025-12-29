Remaining hotspots extinguished at scene of house fire that killed child

A house blaze that claimed the life of a child has been extinguished by firefighters, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.

Two fire engines and a technical rescue unit were still in attendance at the scene in the village of Hamstreet, in Ashford, on Monday morning.

The fire service previously said “an intense fire” had spread throughout the semi-detached property when firefighters arrived shortly after 12.10pm on Sunday.

“Firefighters have extinguished all remaining hotspots at the scene of a house fire in White Admiral Way, in Hamstreet, Ashford,” KFRS said in a statement on Monday.

“KFRS’s technical rescue unit is in attendance, as well as two fire engines, and crews are working to make the property structurally safe.”

Six fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to tackle the blaze at the height of the incident, the fire service said.

The fire service said ‘an intense fire’ had spread throughout the property when firefighters arrived on Sunday (PA)

“Sadly, one child died at the scene and another has been taken to hospital,” a spokesperson said on Sunday night.

Ann Millington, chief executive of Kent Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child’s loved ones.

“We understand this will be a distressing time for the local community and support is available at a welfare hub set up at Hamstreet Village Hall.”

Firefighters worked into the night on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.