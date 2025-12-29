Northern Ireland health leaders honoured to mark decades of service

Two women from Northern Ireland have been recognised for their contribution to health and social care in the region in the King’s New Year Honours.

Julie Erskine, former chairwoman of the Business Services Organisation (BSO), has been made an MBE – as has Eilish Meehan, the HSC demographics service manager at the BSO.

Ms Erskine has more than 40 years’ experience in the health care sector and has held a number of senior positions in the private, public and voluntary sector.

Julie Erskine, former chairwoman of the Business Services Organisation (BSO) (BSO Handout)

She was appointed chairwoman of the Health and Social Care Northern Ireland’s Business Services Organisation by the then-health minister Michelle O’Neill in December 2016, standing down in November 2025.

She oversaw the delivery of BSO services during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the procurement and delivery of PPE.

Ms Erskine said it is “a great honour” to be recognised for her contribution to health and social care in Northern Ireland.

She said: “I must say, I have been very fortunate to work with some excellent organisations and people throughout the years, and I take great pride in the positive difference I have always aspired for.”

Eilish Meehan, the HSC demographics service manager at the BSO (Handout/PA)

Ms Meehan has been recognised for championing those who are under-represented in the HSC system or the people at the edge of the care system.

She was sought to improve recording systems for transgender, homeless and adopted patients who may have additional needs in recording and tracking their medical history.

Ms Meehan said she accepted her MBE award “not as an individual, but to raise the profile of those who work diligently behind the scenes to make a difference to Health and Social Care Services here”.