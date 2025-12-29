Matt Lucas ‘scrutinised’ OBE letter as he thought it could be a prank

Comedian Matt Lucas has said he had to read a letter informing him he had been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) “a couple of times” as he thought it may be a prank.

Lucas first came to prominence as George Dawes in the BBC Two comedy panel show Shooting Stars, but he later became better known for his comedy partnership with David Walliams, his co-star in shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

On his OBE in the New Year Honours list for services to drama, and told the Press Association: “I’m still in shock. It hasn’t sunk in yet. I really wasn’t expecting it at any point.”

Little Britain stars David Walliams and Matt Lucas, right, at the British Comedy Awards 2006 (PA)

Born Matthew Richard Lucas in London on March 5 1974 to parents Diana and John, Lucas started out at the National Youth Theatre – where he met his long-time collaborator Walliams.

The comedian, 51, added: “About a month ago. I returned home very late from a work trip and was opening some post. I was half-asleep. I had to read the letter a couple of times, and then I thought it might have been a prank, so I had to really scrutinise it.”

After telling his mother the news, he added: “She was so happy.”

Camilla meets actor Matt Lucas (second right) during a reception to celebrate the final of BBC’s creative writing competition 500 Words, at Buckingham Palace earlier this year (Justin Tallis/PA)

He continued: “Playing Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Mr Toad in The Wind In The Willows (both for the BBC) and then playing Thenardier in Les Miserables. These are all dream roles. I’ve been very lucky.”

In 1992, Lucas made his debut on the London comedy circuit aged 18 with the character Sir Bernard Chumley, five weeks after he was talent-spotted by comedian Bob Mortimer.

He appeared at the Edinburgh Festival with Walliams to perform their Bernard Chumley And Friends show and the pair enjoyed a sell-out tour in 1997.

Also in the 1990s, Lucas appeared in The Smell Of Reeves And Mortimer and embarked on four series of Shooting Stars as George Dawes, the giant drumming baby with the scores.

Lucas and Walliams starred in BBC satire Rock Profile together, where they were interviewed as different celebrities by presenter Jamie Theakston.

Matt Lucas and David Walliams in costume as Lou and Andy from Little Britain, meet the waxworks of their characters at Madame Tussauds , central London, in 2005 (PA)

In 2022 they brought back their comedy show and impersonated global stars including Adele, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga in a Red Nose Day sketch that saw them interviewed by presenter Vernon Kay.

BBC sketch show Little Britain began airing in 2003 and Lucas became known for his character Vicky Pollard, a young delinquent whose catchphrase was “yeah but, no but, yeah but”.

Lucas and Walliams also created Come Fly With Me in 2010 which saw the duo embody characters who worked inside a British airport.

The pair have won a number of awards together, including the comedy programme gong at the National Television Awards three years running, between 2004 and 2006, for Little Britain.

Lucas, centre, during the curtain call of Les Miserables In Concert the 25th Anniversary at the O2 in London in 2010 (PA)

Taking a leaf out of Walliams’s book, Lucas has written a number of children’s books in recent years, including Thank You, Baked Potato and The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas.

Lucas has also enjoyed success on the stage and signed up for a three-month stint in West End musical Les Miserables in 2011 following his role in its 25th anniversary show in October 2010.

He also joined Les Miserables – The Arena Spectacular World Tour in 2025.

Across the 2010s he had roles in movies such as Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland (2010), Bridesmaids (2011), The Harry Hill Movie (2013) and Paddington (2014).

He has also worked as a TV presenter and co-hosted the popular competition series The Great British Bake Off for Channel 4, and two series of Sky Max’s Fantasy Football League.

His most recent film roles include chocolatier Prodnose in Wonka and Master of Ceremonies in Gladiator II.

The comedian recently performed at the Royal Variety Performance and launched podcast Making A Scene earlier this year, his first joint project with Walliams in more than a decade.

He said of a trip to the palace to pick up the OBE medal: “My mum’s going to come along. I’d better go on a diet now, though, or I won’t fit in my suit.”