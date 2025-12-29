Man charged with murder of 66-year-old who was punched outside village pub

A man has been charged with the murder of a 66-year-old who died days after being punched outside a village pub.

David Darke, who died in hospital on Saturday, suffered a serious head injury outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on December 21.

Nathan Gothard, 36, of Church Street, Appleby Magna, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of Mr Darke’s murder and was remanded to appear at the city’s crown court on Wednesday.

In a statement released through police, Mr Darke’s family said: “Dave was a deeply loved father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to three boys.

“He was a much-loved brother and a dear friend. Dave will live on forever in our hearts, minds and souls.

“He was a strong, active, intelligent and kind person who was a friend to all.

“He was a devoted family man with a deep passion for life, the outdoors, nature and walking.

“His life was tragically cut short and he’s now reunited with his loving, caring parents. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”