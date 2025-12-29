In Pictures: Trump, tears and taxes feature in the best political images of 2025

Another year has passed in UK politics and the Press Association’s photographers were there to document it all with some remarkable images.

Donald Trump returned to the White House at the start of 2025 with a plan to implement a series of tariffs as part of his foreign trade policy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, keen to minimise the effect of any tariffs on the UK economy and agree a trade deal with the US, jetted off to Washington DC in February armed with a letter from the King inviting Mr Trump to an unprecedented second state visit.

US President Donald Trump is presented with a letter from the King during his meeting with Sir Keir Starmer in the Oval Office (PA)

A UK-US trade deal was agreed a few months later in May and hailed as a success by the Government.

Sir Keir’s strategy in pursuit of the deal split opinion, with some calling for a more muscular approach to the US president. The optics of the Prime Minister picking up papers at the feet of Mr Trump after the president dropped them at the G7 in June added fuel to his critics’ fire.

Sir Keir Starmer picking up UK-US trade deal papers dropped by US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Canada (PA)

The then-foreign secretary David Lammy did his bit for Anglo-American relations in 2025 too as he joined JD Vance for a spot of fishing during the US vice president’s holiday to the Cotswolds in August.

David Lammy fishing with US vice president JD Vance at Chevening House in Kent (PA)

Mr Trump’s second full state visit to the UK went ahead in September. The highlights included a royal welcome and state banquet for the president and the signing of a technology and investment deal between the two countries.

The King and Mr Trump reviewing the guard of honour during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle during the president’s second state visit to the UK (PA)

Foreign diplomacy has been a key feature of Sir Keir’s time in Number 10 and he met on numerous occasions with world leaders during his first full year as Prime Minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during a Leaders’ Summit on the situation in Ukraine at Lancaster House in March (PA)

Sir Keir convened a so-called coalition of the willing in 2025 made up of countries pledging strengthened support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Sir Keir Starmer hugging Volodymyr Zelensky as he welcomed the Ukrainian leader to Number 10 in August (PA)

Back home it has been a bruising year for the Prime Minister on a number of different fronts.

The Government U-turned on some policies such as the winter fuel allowance and welfare cuts after criticism from opposition MPs and some on the back benches. And Labour, as well as the Tories, suffered heavy losses during May’s local elections.

Sir Keir with TV star Ross Kemp phoning voters from Labour Party headquarters during campaigning for the local elections (PA)

The Government rolled out a number of key policies during 2025 including more NHS funding to cut waiting lists, increasing the national minimum wage and free school breakfast clubs.

Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a school in Essex following the Government’s announcement that over half a million more children will get free school meals (PA)

But September brought Angela Rayner’s resignation as both Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy leader of the Labour Party after she admitted to underpaying stamp duty on a seaside flat in Hove.

Angela Rayner arriving for a Cabinet meeting in September days before she resigned (PA)

It has been a tough year for the Chancellor, too, who made headlines in July while appearing to cry on the front bench while sitting behind Sir Keir during Prime Minister’s Questions in July.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, right, appears to wipe away a tear as Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (PA)

Rachel Reeves delivered her Budget towards the end of November, scrapping the two-child benefit cap and increasing the minimum wage while also laying out a series of tax rises.

Rachel Reeves posing outside 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget in the House of Commons (Luke Jones/PA)

Following changes to inheritance tax, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch was quick to capitalise on the Government’s unpopularity among farmers in 2025 with a strong photo opportunity.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch closes her eyes and tries to bat away grain dust during a visit to Hall Farm in Little Walden, Essex (PA)

The Tory leader also showed her support for British troops during a visit to an Army barracks in her constituency.

Kemi Badenoch holding a gun during a visit to Carver Barracks in her constituency in north west Essex (PA)

Another year meant more opportunities for eye-catching stunts from Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey.

Sir Ed Davey trying his hand at hobby horsing during the Lib Dems’ local election campaign launch in Oxfordshire (PA)

Sir Ed travelling down a slide on an inflatable during a visit to Gloucester Ski and Snowboarding Centre (PA)

The Lib Dem leader riding on a rollercoaster in Bideford, Devon (PA)

The year ended with Reform UK riding high in the opinion polls. The party’s leader Nigel Farage celebrated adding another MP to his ranks in May when Sarah Pochin won a by-election in Runcorn and Helsby by six votes.

Nigel Farage eating an oyster during a visit to Frodsham Country Market in Cheshire with Sarah Pochin while on the campaign trail (PA)

Reform UK also welcomed a number of high-profile defectors from the Conservative Party during 2025 including sitting MP Danny Kruger, former deputy Tory chairman Jonathan Gullis and ex-minister Nadine Dorries.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns defected to Reform UK in November 2024. The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire made an eyebrow-raising appearance at the Reform UK conference in 2025 when she performed a song she’d self-penned in front of the party faithful.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns singing at the Reform UK annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham (PA)

The mind boggles at what lies ahead in 2026…