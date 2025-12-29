Cyber attacks: 2025 the ‘tipping point’ as JLR and M&S incidents highlight risks

Cyber attacks came to prominence in 2025 with a handful of major incidents that cost big British businesses dearly.

Jaguar Land Rover, Marks & Spencer and Harrods were some of the biggest firms to be targeted this year.

The scale of the incidents and their effect on the businesses, their staff and customers and the wider economy also highlighted that firms of all sizes can be vulnerable to attacks.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said he thought cyber attacks were one of the biggest threats to UK financial stability and it was “critically important” to work together to guard against them.

Mike Maddison, chief executive of cyber security company NCC Group, said 2025 has “served as a tipping point”.

“Cyber attacks are far from new, but 2025 has shown just how deeply cyber risk is intertwined with economic stability and business continuity,” he said.

Data from NCC shows that global ransomware attacks broke records in January and February, with 590 and 886 respectively.

Ransomware refers to software used by cyber criminals to access the computer systems of their victims, which can then be encrypted or data stolen until a ransom is paid.

A survey conducted by insurer Hiscox earlier this year found that 59% of small to medium businesses had experienced a cyber attack over the past 12 months, and 27% faced a ransomware attack.

For those companies that paid a ransom, 60% recovered some or all of their data, while 31% said attackers demanded more money, according to the survey of 5,750 respondents around the world.

Furthermore, UK cyber agency the National Cyber Security Centre said it handled 204 “nationally significant” cyber attacks in the year to September – up sharply from 89 the previous year.

“Compared to previous years, these attacks have been more far-reaching and costly, reaffirming that cyber security is no longer just an IT concern,” Mr Maddison said.

“CEOs and government leaders should now be acutely aware that cyber resilience is fundamental to the UK’s long-term growth and resilience.”

Thought to be the biggest and most high-profile cyber attack in the UK this year was on British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

JLR stopped production across its UK factories for five weeks from September 1 after being targeted by hackers a day earlier.

The impact was severe and wide-reaching, with the company’s revenues plunging by more than £1 billion for the quarter to September and it sinking to a heavy loss as a result of the disruption.

Crucially, the shutdown was also behind slowing car production and therefore cited as a key reason for the UK economy contracting in September and October.

Experts from non-profit organisation the Cyber Monitoring Centre estimated that the incident cost the country around £1.9 billion and was the most “financially damaging cyber event ever to hit the UK”.

A major hack on food, fashion and homeware retailer Marks & Spencer had huge ramifications for the company and exposed the threat of hackers taking the data of customers of a big household brand.

Marks & Spencer said customer personal data was taken by hackers (Mike Egerton/PA)

The retailer was forced to stop all online orders for around six weeks and suffered empty shelves due to disruption to its logistics systems after being targeted around the Easter weekend.

It said the hack cost it £324 million in lost sales – but it was able to recover £100 million of that through an insurance payout.

Customer personal data – which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth – was also taken by hackers.

M&S was not the only retailer to be targeted in 2025, with luxury department store Harrods and supermarket group Co-op among those also being hit by damaging cyber attacks.

The boss of Co-op confirmed that all 6.5 million of its members had their data stolen.

Mr Maddison said that 2025 “should be seen as a clear warning, not a one-off peak” with cyber criminals increasingly using artificial intelligence for phishing attempts and spotting vulnerabilities in a company’s systems.

“Supply chains will remain prime targets, as their complexity means disruption can spread quickly across sectors, intensifying the pressure to pay ransoms.”

“At the same time, cyber maturity is improving,” he added.

“Boards increasingly recognise that true cyber resilience goes beyond prevention and detection.”

The Government is developing a Cyber Security and Resilience Bill which is set to give regulators the power to fine companies if they fail to comply with cyber security rules.

New proposals introduced by the Home Office will mean businesses will have to notify the Government if they plan on paying a ransom to cyber criminals, and will also ban public sector bodies and operators of critical national infrastructure from paying ransom demands.