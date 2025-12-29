Close adviser to Harry and Meghan quits job to return to UK

A close adviser to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has announced he is leaving his role in Los Angeles to return to the UK.

James Holt, who worked as the executive director at Harry and Meghan’s charity the Archewell Foundation for nearly five years, announced in a statement on Monday that he has stepped down from the role.

Mr Holt also worked as the head of communications for the duke and duchess from September 2019 to March 2021.

In a statement he said: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career.

“From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference.

“From the moment I met Meghan, I recognised a kindred spirit – someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance.

“Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life. These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day.

“After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London.”

The Archewell Foundation is being rebranded to Archewell Philanthropies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years. His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary.

“As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”

Mr Holt will remain a senior philanthropic adviser for the couple and Archewell Philanthropies, supporting their humanitarian trips overseas in 2026, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said.

“When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead,” Mr Holt added.

“I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done – for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support.”

It comes two days after the chief communications officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced she would stepped down after less than a year in the role.

Meredith Maines said in a statement that she will be “pursuing a new opportunity” in 2026 after a year of “inspiring work” with the couple.